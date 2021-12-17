Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATOC controllers at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 8]

    ATOC controllers at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Francisco Blanco, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air terminal operations center controller, process cargo Dec. 17, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. ATOC is the central point through which all information relating to airlift traffic flow and aerial port operations is received, processed, and dispatched to each functional area as well as to the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Airmen
    C17
    flight line
    ATOC
    AMC
    APS

