U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Waldeck, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations shift supervisor, waits for cargo to be loaded onto the aircraft with Tech. Sgt. Mark Kosisky, 60th APS ramp operations shift supervisor, Dec. 17, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Ramp coordinators monitor all aerial port ground handling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 23:37
|Photo ID:
|6993357
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-FM924-1109
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ATOC controllers at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
