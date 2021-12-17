U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Waldeck, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations shift supervisor, waits for cargo to be loaded onto the aircraft with Tech. Sgt. Mark Kosisky, 60th APS ramp operations shift supervisor, Dec. 17, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Ramp coordinators monitor all aerial port ground handling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 23:37 Photo ID: 6993357 VIRIN: 211217-F-FM924-1109 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.01 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATOC controllers at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.