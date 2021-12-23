SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer (left) and North Dakota Senator John Hoeven (right) during their holiday visit to Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. The Secretary and Senators met with members of Team Minot during the holidays to thank the men and women of the 5th Bomb Wing and 91st Missile Wing for maintaining our strategic defense posture every day of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

