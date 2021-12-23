Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and North Dakota Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven receive an informational brief about the 91st Missile Wing’s missile field operations before touring a Missile Alert Facility at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. The Secretary and Senators were given a tour of the Missile Alert Facility during their holiday visit to Minot Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 16:50
|Photo ID:
|6993142
|VIRIN:
|211223-F-CD213-1014
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|20.58 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
