Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and North Dakota Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven receive an informational brief about the 91st Missile Wing’s missile field operations before touring a Missile Alert Facility at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. The Secretary and Senators were given a tour of the Missile Alert Facility during their holiday visit to Minot Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:50 Photo ID: 6993142 VIRIN: 211223-F-CD213-1014 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 20.58 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.