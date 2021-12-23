Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and Col. Christopher Menuey, Commander of the 91st Missile Wing, tour the Launch Control Center at a Missile Alert Facility at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. Secretary Kendall was briefed on the Launch Control Center’s defensive capabilities by members of the 742nd Missile Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:50 Photo ID: 6993144 VIRIN: 211223-F-CD213-1028 Resolution: 6247x4169 Size: 16.27 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.