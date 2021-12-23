SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and Col. Christopher Menuey, Commander of the 91st Missile Wing, tour the Launch Control Center at a Missile Alert Facility at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. Secretary Kendall was briefed on the Launch Control Center’s defensive capabilities by members of the 742nd Missile Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
