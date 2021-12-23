Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talks with members of the 91st Missile Wing Security Forces during their presentation at the Missile Alert Facility at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. Secretary Kendall expressed his gratitude to the Defenders for their dedication and service during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 16:50
|Photo ID:
|6993147
|VIRIN:
|211223-F-CD213-1043
|Resolution:
|6694x4468
|Size:
|15.45 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
