Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall recognizes Senior Airman Austin Nelson, 891st Security Forces Squadron, for his services to the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. Kendall recognized several Airmen for their dedication to the strategic mission during his holiday visit to Minot Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 16:50
|Photo ID:
|6993138
|VIRIN:
|211223-F-CD213-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|19.47 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
