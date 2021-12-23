Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB

    SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall recognizes Senior Airman Austin Nelson, 891st Security Forces Squadron, for his services to the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. Kendall recognized several Airmen for their dedication to the strategic mission during his holiday visit to Minot Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:50
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
