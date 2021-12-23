Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall recognizes Senior Airman Austin Nelson, 891st Security Forces Squadron, for his services to the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. Kendall recognized several Airmen for their dedication to the strategic mission during his holiday visit to Minot Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:50 Photo ID: 6993138 VIRIN: 211223-F-CD213-1004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 19.47 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.