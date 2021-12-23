Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall meets with 1st Lt. Kate Mainland, 742 Missile Squadron crew commander at the Launch Control Center of Missile Alert Facility Oscar 1 at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. Mainland discussed several of the responsibilities involved in being a Missile Operator to Secretary Kendall during his tour of the LCC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 16:50
|Photo ID:
|6993146
|VIRIN:
|211223-F-CD213-1040
|Resolution:
|4740x7102
|Size:
|18.27 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS
