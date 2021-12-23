Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall meets with 1st Lt. Kate Mainland, 742 Missile Squadron crew commander at the Launch Control Center of Missile Alert Facility Oscar 1 at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 23, 2021. Mainland discussed several of the responsibilities involved in being a Missile Operator to Secretary Kendall during his tour of the LCC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:50 Photo ID: 6993146 VIRIN: 211223-F-CD213-1040 Resolution: 4740x7102 Size: 18.27 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Holiday Visit to Minot AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.