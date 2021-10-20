PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 20, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Matthew Gonzalez loads an M-240B machine gun aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Oct. 20. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6900449
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-TF178-2167
|Resolution:
|5731x3821
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Makin Island Live Fire Training [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT