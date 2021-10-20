PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 20, 2021) – Sailors simulate engaging a fire during an aviation fire-fighting exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Oct. 20. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6900455
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-AO823-1047
|Resolution:
|5483x3655
|Size:
|960.11 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Air Fire Drills [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
