    USS Makin Island Small Boat Operations [Image 4 of 15]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 20, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Hollie Williams drives a 7-meter rigid hull inflatable boat away from amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during small boat operations Oct. 20. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 18:25
    Photo ID: 6900444
    VIRIN: 211020-N-NY430-2020
    Resolution: 6636x4424
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Small Boat Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

