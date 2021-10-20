Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Air Fire Drills [Image 10 of 15]

    Makin Island Air Fire Drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 20, 2021) – Sailors simulate engaging a fire during an aviation fire-fighting exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Oct. 20. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

