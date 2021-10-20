PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 20, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) transits in the Pacific Ocean Oct. 20. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6900446
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-NY430-2139
|Resolution:
|6132x4088
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT