Makin Island Anchoring

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 20, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Alden Myerholtz uses a sledge hammer to remove a chain stop in the forecastle of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Oct. 20. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

