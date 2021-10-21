USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arresting Gear Maintenance

211021-N-DK722-1068 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class John Defeo from Syracuse, New York, installs gauges in an arresting gear machinery room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

