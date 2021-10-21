211021-N-DK722-1044 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Julian Vera from San Jose, California, powers down arresting gear aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 03:15 Photo ID: 6897522 VIRIN: 211021-N-DK722-1044 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 680.18 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arresting Gear Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.