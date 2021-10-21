USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arresting Gear Maintenance

211021-N-DK722-1009 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2021) From left, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Richsan Magpantay from Dededo, Guam, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Michael Mendoza from San Diego, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Julian Vera from San Jose, California, power down arresting gear aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

