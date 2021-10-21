Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arresting Gear Maintenance [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arresting Gear Maintenance

    JAPAN

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211021-N-DK722-1057 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 21, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class John Defeo from Syracuse, New York, installs gauges in an arresting gear machinery room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy)

