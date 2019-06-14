4th SFS welcomes new commander

Maj. Marc Stanco, incoming 4th Security Forces Squadron commander, renders his first salute during the 4th SFS change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Stanco is taking command of the 4th SFS from Maj. John-Paul Adrian who is departing Seymour Johnson to move onto his 8th assignment in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser)

