Defenders from the 4th Security Forces Squadron stand at parade rest during the beginning of the 4th SFS change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Parade rest is a military position of respect given during official ceremonies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2019 Date Posted: 10.20.2021 19:05 Photo ID: 6897161 VIRIN: 190614-F-XY885-1028 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.15 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gabriela Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.