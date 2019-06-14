Defenders from the 4th Security Forces Squadron stand at parade rest during the beginning of the 4th SFS change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Parade rest is a military position of respect given during official ceremonies.
This work, 4th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gabriela Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
