Maj. John-Paul Adrian, outgoing 4th Security Forces Squadron commander, delivers his farewell address during the 4th SFS change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Under his command, the 4th SFS was named Air Combat Command’s SFS of the Year for 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2019 Date Posted: 10.20.2021 19:06 Photo ID: 6897150 VIRIN: 190614-F-XY885-1009 Resolution: 4142x2764 Size: 893.95 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gabriela Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.