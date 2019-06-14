4th SFS welcomes new commander

Col. Jason Knight, 4th Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Marc Stanco, incoming 4th Security Forces Squadron commander, during the 4th SFS change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Stanco was previously Chief of Security Forces Future Operations Branch at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii from June 2017 to June 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser)

