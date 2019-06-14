Col. Jason Knight, 4th Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Marc Stanco, incoming 4th Security Forces Squadron commander, during the 4th SFS change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Stanco was previously Chief of Security Forces Future Operations Branch at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii from June 2017 to June 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 19:06
|Photo ID:
|6897152
|VIRIN:
|190614-F-XY885-1049
|Resolution:
|3035x4016
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT