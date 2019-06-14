4th SFS welcomes new commander

Col. Jason Knight, 4th Mission Support Group commander, delivers a message during the 4th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Knight will also be relinquishing his command of the 4th MSG this summer, moving onto his 15th assignment within his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser)

Date Taken: 06.14.2019