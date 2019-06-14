Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 7]

    4th SFS welcomes new commander

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Knight, 4th Mission Support Group commander, delivers a message during the 4th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Knight will also be relinquishing his command of the 4th MSG this summer, moving onto his 15th assignment within his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser)

    TAGS

    SFS
    Security Forces
    Change of Command
    Defender
    SJAFB
    3N0X6

