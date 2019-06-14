Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 7]

    4th SFS welcomes new commander

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriela Keiser 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A 4th Security Forces Squadron defender renders a salute to the incoming 4th SFS commander, Maj. Marc Stanco, during the change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. At the close of a change of command ceremony, the incoming commander renders their first salute to their new command.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2019
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, 4th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gabriela Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS
    Security Forces
    Change of Command
    Defender
    SJAFB
    3N0X6

