4th SFS welcomes new commander

A 4th Security Forces Squadron defender renders a salute to the incoming 4th SFS commander, Maj. Marc Stanco, during the change of command ceremony, June 14, 2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. At the close of a change of command ceremony, the incoming commander renders their first salute to their new command.

