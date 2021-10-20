Tech. Sgt. Chue Her and Senior Airman Kristopher Hicks, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron heavy equipment operators, install a stop sign at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 20, 2021. The 2CONS, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron and 2nd Comptroller Squadron are known together as the Triad.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2021 Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:11 Photo ID: 6896997 VIRIN: 211020-F-XK411-1030 Resolution: 7621x5081 Size: 18.2 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.