Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers

Personnel from the 2nd Contracting Squadron review equipment packages for future contract awards at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 19, 2021. The 2CONS, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron and 2nd Comptroller Squadron are known together as the Triad.
|10.19.2021
|10.20.2021 16:11
|6896994
|211019-F-XK411-1026
|7135x4757
|19.2 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|1
|0
