Tech. Sgt. Chue Her and Senior Airman Kristopher Hicks, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron heavy equipment operators, install a stop sign at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 20, 2021. The 2CONS, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron and 2nd Comptroller Squadron are responsible for maintaining, supplying, and coordinating construction across all of Barksdale AFB’s 22,000 acres.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6896998
|VIRIN:
|211020-F-XK411-1050
|Resolution:
|7969x5313
|Size:
|26.39 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT