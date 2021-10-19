Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers

2nd Lt. Marco Pirozzoli, 2nd Contracting Squadron officer in charge of the construction flight, Carlos Lozano, 2CONS contract specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Thomas Hutchins, 2CONS Non-commissioned officer in charge of the construction flight, review equipment packages for future contract awards at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 19, 2021. The 2CONS, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron and 2nd Comptroller Squadron are responsible for maintaining, supplying, and coordinating construction across all of Barksdale AFB’s 22,000 acres.

Date Taken: 10.19.2021