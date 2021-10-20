Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers [Image 2 of 5]

    Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Chue Her and Senior Airman Kristopher Hicks, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron heavy equipment operators, install a stop sign at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 20, 2021. The 2CONS, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron and 2nd Comptroller Squadron are known together as the Triad.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:11
    Photo ID: 6896995
    VIRIN: 211020-F-XK411-1015
    Resolution: 6453x4302
    Size: 15.18 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers
    Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers
    Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers
    Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers
    Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    Triad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT