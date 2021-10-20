Tech. Sgt. Chue Her and Senior Airman Kristopher Hicks, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron heavy equipment operators, install a stop sign at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 20, 2021. The 2CONS, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron and 2nd Comptroller Squadron are known together as the Triad.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6896995
|VIRIN:
|211020-F-XK411-1015
|Resolution:
|6453x4302
|Size:
|15.18 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Triad: Barksdale’s problem solvers [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT