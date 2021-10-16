Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 5 of 6]

    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Greg Watson's wife, Michele Watson, watches as Master Sgt. Corey Palmer, 914th Air Refueling Wing boom operater, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress from a KC-135 Stratotanker after departing from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana Oct. 16, 2021. Air Mobility Command manages an inventory of 396 Stratotankers, which have provided core aerial refueling capability for over 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6896992
    VIRIN: 211016-F-FF833-1025
    Resolution: 5135x3418
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    refueling
    refuel
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Spouse Flight

