U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Greg Watson's wife, Michele Watson, watches as Master Sgt. Corey Palmer, 914th Air Refueling Wing boom operater, refuels a B-52 Stratofortress from a KC-135 Stratotanker after departing from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana Oct. 16, 2021. Air Mobility Command manages an inventory of 396 Stratotankers, which have provided core aerial refueling capability for over 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2021 Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:10 Photo ID: 6896992 VIRIN: 211016-F-FF833-1025 Resolution: 5135x3418 Size: 1.83 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.