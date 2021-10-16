307th Bomb Wing spouse flight

A 307th Bomb Wing B-52 Stratofortress flies below a 328th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker to receive fuel Oct. 16, 2021. The KC-35 provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Fprce photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6896993
|VIRIN:
|211016-F-FF833-1029
|Resolution:
|5315x3538
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
