Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 3 of 6]

    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Spouses of 307th Bomb Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen exit a shuttle bus on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October, 16, 2021. These spouses observed a pre-flight inspection and boarded a B-52 Stratofortress for a short taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6896990
    VIRIN: 211016-F-HZ361-1005
    Resolution: 4504x2997
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spouses
    B-52 Stratofortress
    307th Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT