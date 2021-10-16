Spouses of 307th Bomb Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen exit a shuttle bus on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October, 16, 2021. These spouses observed a pre-flight inspection and boarded a B-52 Stratofortress for a short taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)
This work, 307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
