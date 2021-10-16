Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 4 of 6]

    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bill Schunk, 328th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueling specialist, operates a specialized boom from the back of a KC-135 Stratotanker to refuel a B-52 Stratofortress mid-flight after departing from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana Oct. 17, 2021. Boom operators on a KC-135 Stratotanker have the ability to pump thousands of pounds of fuel to any capable aircraft, thousands of feet above the ground, while only 47 feet from colliding into each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6896991
    VIRIN: 211016-F-FF833-1011
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight
    307th Bomb Wing spouse flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    refueling
    spouses
    KC-135
    Spouse Flight
    ReserveReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT