U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Hausmann, a B-52 Stratofortress pilot from the 93rd Bomb Squadron explains the pre-flight inspection process to five spouses from the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 16, 2021. The briefing was part of a larger orientation process designed to familiarize unit spouses with the B-52 flight process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2021 Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:10 Photo ID: 6896989 VIRIN: 211016-F-HZ361-1009 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.32 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.