    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Hausmann, a B-52 Stratofortress pilot from the 93rd Bomb Squadron explains the pre-flight inspection process to five spouses from the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 16, 2021. The briefing was part of a larger orientation process designed to familiarize unit spouses with the B-52 flight process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6896989
    VIRIN: 211016-F-HZ361-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    spouses
    B-52 Stratofortress
    307th Bomb Wing

