U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Hausmann, a B-52 Stratofortress pilot from the 93rd Bomb Squadron explains the pre-flight inspection process to five spouses from the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 16, 2021. The briefing was part of a larger orientation process designed to familiarize unit spouses with the B-52 flight process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6896989
|VIRIN:
|211016-F-HZ361-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th Bomb Wing spouse flight [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT