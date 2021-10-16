307th Bomb Wing spouse flight

307th Bomb Wing spouses receive a briefing during a familiarization tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, October 16, 2021. U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Wolf, assistant director of operations for the 307th Operations Support Squadron, explained how to safely maneuver within the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

