Brittany Cramer, 88th Force Support Squadron Search and Recovery Team, raises her had signifying she has found something during a methodical search for remains and evidence during the search and recovery portion of a simulated C-17 aircraft crash has part of a base exercise, Oct. 8, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6881017
|VIRIN:
|211008-F-AV193-1063
|Resolution:
|3523x5278
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise [Image 55 of 55], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
