    Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise [Image 42 of 55]

    Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the 88th Force Support Squadron Search and Recovery Team tags a body part located inside an aircraft fuselage during a methodical search as part of the search and recovery portion of a simulated C-17 aircraft crash as part of a base exercise, Oct. 8, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6881006
    VIRIN: 211008-F-AV193-1016
    Resolution: 3043x2029
    Size: 583.55 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise [Image 55 of 55], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    Training
    Aircraft Crash
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

