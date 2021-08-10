Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise [Image 48 of 55]

    Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Austin Thornton with the 88th Force Support Squadron Search and Recovery Team tags a body part found during a methodical search as part of the search and recovery portion of a simulated C-17 aircraft crash as part of a base exercise, Oct. 8, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

