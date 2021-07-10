Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise

Members of the 88th Air Base Wing public affairs office play media during a training press conference after a simulated C-17 aircraft crash as part of a base exercise Oct. 7, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 10.07.2021
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US