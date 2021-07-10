Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise

Jacob King, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department fire chief, provides remarks during a training press conference after a simulated C-17 aircraft crash as part of a base exercise Oct. 7, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
|10.07.2021
|10.08.2021 14:30
|6881001
|211007-F-AV193-1159
|4781x3192
|1.44 MB
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|1
|0
