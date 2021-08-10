Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise

A member of the 88th Force Support Squadron Search and Recovery Team documents the location of a body part located inside an aircraft fuselage during a methodical search as part of the search and recovery portion of a simulated C-17 aircraft crash as part of a base exercise, Oct. 8, 2021, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

