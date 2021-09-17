NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach

210917-N-AD372-105 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 17, 2021) Members of Irreverent Warriors, an independent veteran based group, challenge one another to a rope climbing contest at the Virginia Beach ocean front. The challenge came during a stop in a hiking event which brought together 160 veterans and active duty service members, hiking a total of 7.6 miles. The event was an opportunity to come together sharing humor and camaraderie as a way to improve mental health and strengthen bonds with one another, with the goal of preventing veteran suicide. (U.S. Navy Photo by Abraham Essenmacher/Released)

