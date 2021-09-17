Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach [Image 9 of 10]

    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center

    210917-N-AD372-105 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 17, 2021) Members of Irreverent Warriors, an independent veteran based group, challenge one another to a rope climbing contest at the Virginia Beach ocean front. The challenge came during a stop in a hiking event which brought together 160 veterans and active duty service members, hiking a total of 7.6 miles. The event was an opportunity to come together sharing humor and camaraderie as a way to improve mental health and strengthen bonds with one another, with the goal of preventing veteran suicide. (U.S. Navy Photo by Abraham Essenmacher/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 07:22
    Photo ID: 6880553
    VIRIN: 210917-N-AD372-105
    Resolution: 1926x2900
    Size: 979.6 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center
    IW
    NMCPHC
    Irreverent Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT