210917-N-AD372-118 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 17, 2021) Members of Irreverent Warriors, an independent veteran based group, perform 22 push-ups at the Virginia Beach ocean front. The challenge came during a stop in a hiking event which brought together 160 veterans and active duty service members, hiking a total of 7.6 miles. The event was an opportunity to come together sharing humor and camaraderie as a way to improve mental health and strengthen bonds with one another, with the goal of preventing veteran suicide. (U.S. Navy Photo by Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 07:22
|Photo ID:
|6880554
|VIRIN:
|210917-N-AD372-118
|Resolution:
|2900x1926
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
