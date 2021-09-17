210917-N-AD372-046 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mari Williams, assigned to the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, leads members of Irreverent Warriors through a hike along the Virginia Beach, VA, ocean front. Irreverent Warriors is an independent veteran based group, with a mission of bringing veterans and active duty service members together using humor and camaraderie to improve and prevent veteran suicide. 160 members participated in the event, hiking a total of 7.6 miles with various stopping points along the route. (U.S. Navy Photo by Abraham Essenmacher/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 10.08.2021 07:22 Photo ID: 6880548 VIRIN: 210917-N-AD372-046 Resolution: 2900x1927 Size: 1.26 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.