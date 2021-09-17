Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach [Image 4 of 10]

    NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center

    210917-N-AD372-046 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mari Williams, assigned to the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, leads members of Irreverent Warriors through a hike along the Virginia Beach, VA, ocean front. Irreverent Warriors is an independent veteran based group, with a mission of bringing veterans and active duty service members together using humor and camaraderie to improve and prevent veteran suicide. 160 members participated in the event, hiking a total of 7.6 miles with various stopping points along the route. (U.S. Navy Photo by Abraham Essenmacher/Released)

    This work, NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center
    IW
    NMCPHC
    Irreverent Warrior

