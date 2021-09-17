NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach

210917-N-AD372-059 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 17, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps veteran Catalina Garcia takes a photo of Marine Corps veteran Devin Hughes and his spouse Lauren Couture, during the Irreverent Warrior group hike in Virginia Beach, VA. Irreverent Warriors, is an independent veteran based group, with a mission of bringing veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide. The event brought together 160 veterans and active duty service members, hiking a total of 7.6 miles with various stopping points along the route. (U.S. Navy Photo by Abraham Essenmacher/Released)

