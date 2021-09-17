NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach

210917-N-AD372-070 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mari Williams, assigned to the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center, talks with visitors at the Virginia Beach ocean front during a hike she organized through the independent veteran based group Irreverent Warriors. The mission of Irreverent Warriors is to bring veterans and active duty service members together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide. 160 members participated in the event, hiking a total of 7.6 miles with various stopping points along the route. (U.S. Navy Photo by Abraham Essenmacher/Released)

