210917-N-AD372-035 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Sept. 17, 2021) Members of Irreverent Warriors, an independent veteran based group, hike along the Virginia Beach ocean front. The event brought together 160 veterans and active duty service members, hiking a total of 7.6 miles with various stopping points along the route. The event was an opportunity to come together sharing humor and camaraderie as a way to improve mental health and strengthen bonds with one another, with the goal of preventing veteran suicide. (U.S. Navy Photo by Abraham Essenmacher/Released)
|09.17.2021
|10.08.2021 07:22
|6880547
|210917-N-AD372-035
|2900x1926
|1.7 MB
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|4
|0
NMCPHC Sailor Leads Warrior Hike in Virginia Beach
