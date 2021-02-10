Aaron Grindland, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of prevention, gives a speech to families at the Fire Prevention Open House at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 2, 2021. The fire department focuses on fire prevention all year long, but takes a stronger approach during fire prevention week by providing information to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 19:36 Photo ID: 6876412 VIRIN: 211002-F-YO028-1238 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.38 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nellis promotes the sounds of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8], by AB Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.