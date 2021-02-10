Aaron Grindland, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of prevention, gives a speech to families at the Fire Prevention Open House at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 2, 2021. The fire department focuses on fire prevention all year long, but takes a stronger approach during fire prevention week by providing information to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
This work, Nellis promotes the sounds of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8], by AB Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
