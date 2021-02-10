A firefighter, assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron, looks to see where a child points through the windshield of a fire truck at the Fire Protection Open House at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 2, 2021. The open house kicked off fire prevention week, the longest running public health and safety observance on record. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 19:36 Photo ID: 6876400 VIRIN: 211002-F-YO028-1323 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.6 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nellis promotes the sounds of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8], by AB Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.