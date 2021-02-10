Sparky interacts with a child fire during the Fire Protection Open House at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 2, 2021. The Fire Open House included many activities to promote fire safety and knowledge including a fire safety trailer, an extrication demonstration on a vehicle and a simulated car fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
This work, Nellis promotes the sounds of fire safety during Fire Prevention Week [Image 8 of 8], by AB Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
